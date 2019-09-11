The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) announced on August 8th, 2019 that Wonderland Camp will receive $200,328 in 70% tax credits through the Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP).

The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) announced on August 8th, 2019 that Wonderland Camp will receive $200,328 in 70% tax credits through the Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP). In total, the NAP grant will help provide $286,184 in donations to the camp over the life of the award. Tax credits will be available to donors and organizations until June 30, 2022 on a first come, first serve basis.

Wonderland Camp, an 11-week summer camp designed for individuals with physical and intellectual disabilities in Rocky Mount, Missouri, will use the additional support to maintain and expand the number of staff essential to our operations. The Wonderland Works project will help fund Wonderland’s Director of Camp Operations, Juan Morales, the Clinic Director, Kathryn Hudson, and at least 20 additional camp counselors each year over the next three years.

Despite the fact that the American Camp Association (ACA) only requires camps to provide a 5:1 camper-to-counselor ratio, Wonderland Camp is proud to offer staff in either a 3:1 or 1:1 camper-to-counselor ratio. While these smaller ratios give our campers a safer, more personalized experience, they also limit our organization’s availability to campers who need 1:1 camper-to-counselor ratios, most often those who use wheelchairs, are severely physically or intellectually disabled, or who need intense medical care. Employing additional camp counselors will allow our organization to reliably increase the number of campers we admit—no matter their disability.

Today, Wonderland Camp’s summer programming hosts approximately 1,000 campers and 100 counselors each year. On average, 120 are campers who need 1:1 camper-to-counselor ratios and 70 live with Prader-Willi Syndrome. Our organization strives to engage all our campers in a variety of activities during their week-long stay, including swimming, hiking, rock wall climbing, boating, fishing, mini-golfing, archery, petting zoos, the performing arts, dress up, arts and crafts, karaoke, dancing, games, and more.

The official Department of Economic Development press release can be found here: https://ded.mo.gov/content/department-awards-over-67-million-non-profit-organizations-through-neighborhood-assistance. The program allows individuals or organizations to make a 70% tax-deductible cash or in-kind gift to Missouri non-profits for the betterment of the community and its economy.

Founded in 1969, Wonderland Camp will celebrate its 50th anniversary on September 14th with a free open house. All members of the community—especially previous campers, counselors, and staff members—are invited to attend.

For more information on camp operations and programs, please contact Wonderland’s Director of Fund Development and Communications, Mike Clayton, at 573-280-5648 or the Director of Camp Operations, Juan Morales, at 573-392-1000. For more information on Wonderland Camp’s NAP funding, please contact Melissa Gilstrap at 573-855-5332. If you or your organization is interested in receiving NAP tax credits in order to donate to Wonderland Camp, please contact Mike Clayton at 573-280-5648.