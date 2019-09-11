A local Clinical Psychologist for many years in the Lake of the Ozarks area, Dr. Karen MacDonald, also has a love of Fiber Arts. She began her Fiber Arts journey with creating macrame in the 1970's.

At that time, she also learned to weave on a table loom. Since that time, she has taken many courses in the Fiber Arts which include classes at J.C. Campbell Folk School in North Carolina, Red Stone Glen Fiber Arts Center in York Pennsylvania, as well as numerous classes at Hillcreek Fiber Studio and Fiber U in Missouri. She attends Shannondale Craft Camp in Southern Missouri yearly where she has learned a variety of crafts including pine needle weaving, basket weaving, jewelry making and leather crafts, just to name a few.

Dr. MacDonald, whose psychology practice is with Mental Wellness on Highway KK in Osage Beach, has many varied interests in the Fiber Arts. She enjoyed learning Navajo weaving in Arizona and Eco Dying in Colorado. Some of her additional favorite Fiber Arts activities have been Saori Japanese weaving, spinning yarn, making felt bowl and gourd bowls, as well as learning silk painting.

The silk painting also included creating silk scarves.

She has been active in the Missouri Fiber Arts and Lake Area Fiber Arts groups. Dr. MacDonald especially looks forward to the upcoming Lake Area Fiber Arts Fiber Fest, to be held on October 12 at the Community Christian Church, Highway 5 in Camdenton. Fiber Fest runs from 9 AM to 4 PM. There are many vendors associated with Fiber Arts and raffles throughout the day.