Lake Regional Health System will offer back-to-back health talks Monday, Oct 14: Keep Your Keys is a driver safety course geared toward people 55 and older, and Stop the Bleed prepares members of the general public to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives. Both events will take place at Lake Regional Hospital.

In Keep Your Keys, beginning at 1 p.m., Kassie Campbell, R.N., BSN, Trauma Outreach coordinator for MU Health Care, will cover such topics as how to stay medically and physically fit to drive, how to prepare for driving retirement and how to stay safe while on the road.

In Stop the Bleed, immediately following Keep Your Keys, Mariah Swinker, R.N., Lake Regional’s Trauma nurse coordinator, will teach participants techniques to control life-threatening bleeding. This training prepares people to help in mass casualty incidents, as well as in situations where only a few or even just one person is injured — for example, in a car accident or power tool accident.

These trainings are free and open to the public. Registration is required. Visit lakeregional.com/events to register, or call 573-348-8222 for more information. Stop the Bleed attendees will have the option of purchasing trauma first aid kits at a reduced cost of $35. These kits are available at controlbleedingkits.com for $69.

Lake Regional offers a variety of health education throughout the year, including health talks on weight loss, mental health, heart attack and stroke. Several health fairs and screenings also are held annually throughout the lake area, and the hospital hosts a variety of support groups. For information on upcoming events, visit lakeregional.com/events.