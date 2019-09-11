What can women do to lower their risk for breast cancer? Lake Regional Oncologist Maggi Coplin, M.D., will answer this question and others women ask at “Breast Cancer Prevention, Detection and Treatment,” a free health talk at Lake Regional Hospital at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15.

Topics will include risk factors for breast cancer, how to lower risk through diet and exercise, how to find breast cancer early, and treatment news.

“It will be very interactive,” Dr. Coplin said. “Participants will be able to ask me questions, and I look forward to providing them with information to help them take charge of their health.”

Participants also will be able to complete a breast cancer risk assessment. The tool uses a short series of questions to estimate a woman’s risk of developing invasive breast cancer during the next five years.

The health talk is free, but registration is required. Visit lakeregional.com/beatbreastcancer to register, or call 573-348-8222 for more information.

