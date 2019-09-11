A two vehicle accident in Lake Ozark involved two Lake Ozark police cruisers.

According to preliminary information provided by the Missouri Highway Patrol, the accident was reported early Wednesday morning around 2:30 a.m. on Highway 242 and Route MM.

The two police cruisers were traveling westbound, one in the right lane, the other in the left. As they were traveling on Highway 242, the one of the officers spotted a violator going in the opposite direction. The cruiser was attempting to turn into an intersection to make a u-turn and was struck by the other police car.

No injuries were reported. Speed did not appear to be an issue. A damage estimate was not provided.