The first festival of the fall season will kick-off this weekend as the annual Hillbilly Fair gets underway. The popular event on the westside draws huge crowds to take in the fun hillbilly themed pageants and games, like the hilarious Hillbilly Newlywed challenge that is highly entertaining as costumed couples face-off to see who knows the most about their partners. This year's theme is Hillbillies Strike Gold.

The fair has been a long standing tradition on the westside, celebrating it’s 50th anniversary this year.

Don’t miss the parade. The parade gets underway on Sept. 14, at 10:00 a.m, with Hillbilly Hammer Sam Shoemaker is the grand marshal for this year’s festivities. Fair organizers expect more than 30 participants in the parade.

The fair runs Sept. 13 & 14 with lots of food, fun and good-old-fashioned family entertainment. There will be plenty of free activities including music on two stages all weekend, a circus and lots of vendors to browse.

Some of the highlights include the parade, the Hillbilly Pageant where fair royalty will be chosen, The Rat Rod Show from 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday, the carnival rides, the Kent Family Circus and horse drawn carriage rides through the park on Saturday.

Cost is $2 for parking. For more information, go to www.cityoflaurie.com/hillbilly-fair.

When, What & Where

Friday, Sept. 13

3 p.m., vendors & beer garden opens

4 p.m., opening ceremony, Main Stage

4-11 p.m., carnival, near vendor circle

5-9 p.m., carnival wrist bands available for $20, near Vendor Circle

4:30-8 p.m., music by Ronnie, Little Beer Garden

4:30-6 p.m., contests and games, Main Stage

5-7 p.m., corn hole tournament, by Main Stage

6-7 p.m. Taekwondo performance, Main Stage

5:45-7 p.m., Kent Family Circus, by Main Stage

7-11 p.m., The Lori Locke Band, Main Stage



Saturday, Sept. 14

9 a.m., vendors & beer garden opens

9 a.m., horseshoe pitching tournament, Horseshoe Club Pits

9 a.m.-11 p.m., carnival, near Vendor Circle

12-4 p.m., carnival wrist bands available for $20, near Vendor Circle

9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Rat Rod Show, near Little Beer Garden

10-11 a.m., parade, Hwy. 5

11-11:45 a.m., Versailles & Stover bands, Main Stage

11-12 p.m., Kent Family Circus, by Main Stage

11:45 a.m., parade awards, Main Stage

12-3 p.m., music by Missourah Mud Bugs, Little Beer Garden

12-8:30 p.m., Buck-A-Duck Races, Water Wheel

12-1 p.m., Pea Picker/Lil’ Sprouts/Lil’ Mr. & Miss Hillbilly, Main Stage

1-2 p.m., Kent Family Circus, by Main Stage

1-3 p.m., music by Ponch, Main Stage

3-5 p.m., Tractor Pull Adults & Kids, Main Stage

5-6 p.m., King & Queen Newlywed Contest, Main Stage

4-7 p.m., music by Steve Moore Band, Little Beer Garden

6-6:45 p.m. Jackie the Clown, Main Stage

6:45-7 p.m., raffle drawings, Main Stage

6:45-8 p.m., Kent Family Circus, by Main Stage

7-11 p.m., music by Johnny Henry Band, Main Stage