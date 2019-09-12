Empowering future educators: that was the goal in mind when Eldon Career Center introduced their brand new Teacher Cadet program.

Empowering future educators: that was the goal in mind when Eldon Career Center introduced their brand new Teacher Cadet program. The program hopes to encourage students to return to Mid-Missouri to pursue teaching careers. The cadet program offers a number of opportunities to visit classrooms, speak with other educators, teach lessons and more.

Program Instructor Stacey Dunham will be leading the course and says that she is thrilled that 40 students are enrolled. She says Eldon High School previously had a semester length teaching course available, but the administration decided it was important to bring a full fledged experience to the fold for those interested. The entire program consists of three full year courses.

Students taking part in the course will go through a number of instances related to the teaching profession to better learn whether or not to pursue it further following high school. These include:

-Becoming better acquainted with themselves as individuals, learners, and community members.

-Becoming acquainted with the personal and professional roles of educators.

-Developing a greater understanding of the history of education, gain insights into the structure and functions of schools and school systems, learn the steps to teacher certification, reflect on the teaching profession, and recognize the significance of teacher leadership and advocacy for the profession.

Dunham stresses that a big reason that she is excited for the coursework is the ability to give students a chance at learning the skills before committing to college. She says that she has spoken with a lot of students who have committed to college before truly knowing what they are interested in, only to find that they focused on the wrong subject. She is confident that this program will give students a peek at what being an educator is like.

“If they are interested in teaching, now’s the time to find out,” Dunham said. “This gives them a chance to get a feel for the profession and figure things out before making any big decisions on college.”

For any questions or further information about the program, Dunham says to call the Eldon Career Center at (573) 392-8060.