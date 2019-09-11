Boy Scout Troop #29 from Camdenton recently had a Court of Honor ceremony to celebrate their scout’s achievements. Two scouts, Spencer Cowherd and Samuel Flemings were promoted to the next rank. 42 merit badges were earned by the scouts in the troop, and 11 were recognized for completing the 50 miler trip the previous month. “We are extremely proud of our young men, with all of their accomplishments and achievements”. Scott Riedel , co- scoutmaster. “We thank all of our adult leaders and volunteers who make our troop a success.” Blake Conklin Co-scoutmaster. We finished the evening with a celebration cake. We look forward to what the future holds for our troop.