For those who were there or lost loved ones, and for the many who watched the horrifying events of 9/11 unfold in the news, it is a day that is forever etched in their memory. For Jane Boyce, a Westside resident who was working as a financial analyst in the Pentagon, it’s as if 9/11 was yesterday.

“It was a beautiful day, not a cloud in the sky, it was so blue. An event like that leaves a mark and I think, time just stands still. Was this an accident of fate? Or were we just attacked! What did I just see,” she recalls on the eve of the 18th anniversary of 9/11.

The memories of the death and destruction as American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon, headquarters for the U. S. Department of Defense will never be forgotten by Boyce. The west side of the building partially collapsed, killing 125 Pentagon employees. Of those 70 were civilians.

When Boyce returned to her office after the attack, people were being reassigned, HQ was being evacuated, and then all of Washington, D.C. was put on alert.Traffic was awful, it took 45 minutes to get to work, but going home it took over 5 hours. Airports were shut down and this eerie silence set in all over town. No planes going over head and car traffic was at a minimum.

“That night as I watched on TV about NY, the Pentagon, and Shanksville, PA, realization set in that we were attacked here at home, this realization was an eye opener,” she said. “Thousands of people showed up on the Capital Mall, praying, displays of the American flag were everywhere, candle light vigils lasted for days. Schools were cancelled all that week and choral groups, bands of each school took turns playing American patriotic songs. For weeks after candles and lights were displayed at every door in town and family of soldiers displayed American flags at their gates.“

What Boyce refers to as the 9/12 effect set in the next day. Patriotism was out and on full display. When things like this happen, the people of America pull together, she said. She witnessed the determination of Americans and the fortitude of Americans to not be intimidated into submission.

“Our individual freedoms and liberties come directly from God, we are personally sovereign. We are human within a fabric created by God and our rights are inalienable,” she said. “An enemy who thinks they can psychologically destroy us by using passenger planes full of jet fuel with Americans on board and fly them into buildings, doesn’t understand America. You can’t destroy genetics, it’s in our heart, this thing called Americanism.”