Critical violations during recent restaurant inspections by the city of Independence. Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness.

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 1340 S. Noland Road, inspected Aug. 19. No critical violations.

Salty Iguana Mexican Restaurant, 17717 E. U.S. 40, inspected Aug. 19. No critical violations.

Salvatore’s, 18921 E. Valley View Pkwy, inspected Aug. 19. No critical violations.

El Volcan Mexican Grill and Cantina, 17110 E. U.S. 24, inspected Aug. 20.

• Procedures not followed to prevent contamination from hands. Observed employee using bare hands to dispense tortilla chips from one container to another. Chips were disposed of.

Subway Sandwiches, 18009 E. U.S. 24, inspected Aug. 20. No critical violations.

A Little Bar-B-Que Joint, 1101 W. U.S. 24, inspected Aug. 21. No critical violations.

Back Yard Burgers, 15908 E. 23rd St., inspected Aug. 21. No critical violations.

Denny’s Restaurant, 2500 S. MO 291, inspected Aug. 21. No critical violations.

Gold Lion, 2411 S. Missouri 291, inspected Aug. 21.

• Kitchen staff was noted not washing hands at proper times.

• Procedures were not followed to prevent contamination in packaged/unpackaged foods. Raw food stored above ready-to-eat in reach-in back.

• Procedures were not followed to prevent contamination in packaged/unpackaged food. Raw meat above ready-to-eat food in reach-in in kitchen.

King Wok, 4376 S. Noland Road, inspected Aug. 21. No critical violations.

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse, 19800 E. Valley View Pkwy., inspected Aug. 21. No critical violations.

Lucky Buffet, 2931 S. Noland Road, inspected Aug. 21.

• Procedures were not followed to prevent contamination in packaged/unpackaged food. Raw eggs stored above ready-to eat food in walk-in.

• Procedures were not followed to prevent contamination with unapproved additive. Sugar on dry good racks found with random bits of paper and food debris in it.

• Procedures were not followed to prevent contamination in packaged/unpackaged food. Raw vegetables sitting on rack without protection between food and rack surface.

• Food contact shall be with clean equipment and utensils. Clean utensils stored with food debris on them.

• Food contact shall be with clean equipment and utensils. Ingredient containers covered with heavy food build-up.

• Food contact whall be with clean equipment and utensils. Fry basket found stored in mop sink.

• Procedures were not followed to prevent contamination in packaged/unpackaged food. Pans of food stack in each other.

• Time/temperature requirements are not met, squid found at 72.2 degrees Fahrenheit.

• Time/temperature requirements are not met, raw shrimp found at 72.3 degrees Fahrenheit.

• Food was not properly discarded when contaminated. Moldy lettuce kept with fresh lettuce.

• Duct tape on oven doors to keep the glass on. Cardboard used as flooring in walk-in freezer; noted not properly designed tape on electrical outlets. Owner was told by fire inspector that it was a fire hazard.

• Broken butcher’s knife found on magnet board. Mixing bowl found missing a chunk of metal being used to flour food. Rusty knife found with heavy build-up.

• Hand-held blender noted not being kept clean. Vent hoods in both main kitchen and in front wok area had heavy grease drip accumulation. Fryer noted not being kept clean. Had heavy build-up on bottom of them. Fryer oil was black. Oil barely even dripped out when emptied at first.

• Sanitized water not available. No sanitizer at facility at all.

Player’s Club, 1501 S. Noland Road, inspected Aug. 21. No critical violations.

Ruby Tuesday, 14001 E. U.S. 40, inspected Aug. 21. No critical violations.

The Happy Greek, 1003 E. 23rd St., inspected Aug. 21. No critical violations.