Charles S. Anderson, 92, of Climax Springs, MO, formerly of KCKS passed away September 5, 2019. Visitation will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, September 14 at Overland Park Chapel.

A Rosary service will begin at 9:30 a.m. to be immediately followed by a graveside service at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Charles was born January 25, 1927 in Herington, KS, to Nina “Lowana” Smith and John C. Vogel (adopted surname Walker). His mother and father divorced in 1928 and Lowana later married Lawrence H. Anderson. Growing up, Charles was known as Charles S. Walker. At the time of his enlistment in the US Navy, he was legally adopted by Lawrence and thereafter went by the surname of Anderson. His Navy service lasted from 1944 - 1946 and was spent on board the Liberty Ship, USS Crater (AK-70) as part of the crew known as the Raiders. He married Delores M. Bukaty in 1948 and of this union 8 children were born, 6 boys followed by 2 girls. He was employed by Owens and Corning Fiberglass in KCK for 35 plus years. During these years his family supported and attended Saint Patrick Catholic Church and School in KCKS. Charles was also a member of the American Legion Post 199 KCKS. Upon retiring, he relocated to Climax Springs, MO, where he was an active member of the civic community, the Kiwanis, VFW Post 3600 and Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church. In retirement, he enjoyed wood crafts, gardening and fishing. Delores passed in 2015, six months short of 67 years of marital union with Charles.

He was also preceded in death by four sons, Dale P. (1999), David C. (2010), Mark S. (2011) and Don K. (2018). He is survived by sons Glen M. Anderson (Becky) of Sammamish, WA; Keith H. Anderson of KCKS; and daughters Dene’ M. Vogrin (Jim) of KCKS; and Marsha G. Anderson of Climax Springs, MO; 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life Mass is being planned for a later date at Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church in Climax Springs, MO. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors or the VFW. Please offer condolences atwww.overlandparkchapel.com.