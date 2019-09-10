Bonnie J. “Junie” Fritts (Borne), was born June 23, 1937 in Richland, Missouri, and passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Richland Care Center.

Bonnie J. “Junie” Fritts (Borne), was born June 23, 1937 in Richland, Missouri, and passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Richland Care Center surrounded by her children; Francis E. Hobbs and wife, Doris, of Climax Springs, MO, Rick Hobbs and wife, Robin, of Richland, MO, Sue Pentecost of Richland, MO, and Dalene McDaniel and husband, Kenneth of Richland, MO.

She is also survived by her sister, Dorothy Mayhew and husband, Don, of Crocker, MO; her brother, James and wife, Sue, of Swedburg, MO; thirteen grandchildren; twenty six great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews as well as hundreds of friends.

Janie loved fishing and visiting with friends and neighbors. One of her favorite things, were the Dogwoods blooming in the spring. She loved her family more than anything and especially adored her grandchildren.

Services will be held at 2:00 pm, Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Swedburg Church of Christ, Hwy BB, Swedburg, MO.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Camdenton, Missouri.