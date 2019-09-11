Some 90,000 motorcycles are expected to roll through Lake of the Ozarks this week as the largest motorcycle rally in the Midwest comes to the area. Rolling hills, winding roads to explore and a packed schedule of events have turned the rally into a premier event for the Lake.

The event is expected to draw 125,000 people to the lake area over the next five days.

While the festival is organized to appeal to bikers, it is definitely worth checking out even for those who don’t have a motorcycle. While the experience may not be quite the same as enjoying the open rode on a bike, taking a day trip on one of the routes is a scenic way to enjoy the back roads.

Besides the festival’s signature Passport Ride, there are three other suggested BikeFest ride routes that offer their own unique vantage points throughout the winding Ozark hills. The Passport Ride is a 96-mile ride around the Lake of the Ozarks takes riders through more than 10 different Lake-area communities as it completes a large loop around the serpentine Lake of the Ozarks. The Lake-area ride takes a little over two hours and shows off a number of beautiful vistas around the Lake.

There's also an 84-mile ride showcasing Camdenton's Ha Ha Tonka State Park and Bennett Spring State Park near Lebanon - two of Missouri's most popular state parks. This ride takes less than two hours.

The longest ride is 115 miles and traverses parts of historic Route 66 and includes a stop at the historic community of Devil's Elbow near Big Piney River. This ride takes approximately three hours.

Music is also another aspect of the festival that isn’t just for bikers. While many of the Lake of the Ozarks area restaurants and bars feature live music performed by some of the regions most talented musicians, there are some high-profile shows taking place as well.

Friday, Sept. 13, '

•80s hair metal band Great White plays at The Lodge at Port Arrowhead in Lake Ozark

• Platinum-selling heavy metal band Jackyl takes the stage at Shady Gators Bar and Grill in Lake Ozark

• Country music star Tyler Farr plays at Shawnee Bluff Vineyard in Eldon

•Christiana brings their soulful country-rock sounds to Backwater Jack's in Osage Beach

•Super Jam covers many party favorites at the Horny Toad Entertainment Complex in Lake Ozark

Saturday, Sept. 14

•The southern rock sounds of Whiskey Meyers will be at the Shady Gators stage

• BikeFest favorites Hells/Bells, a celebrated AC/DC tribute band, plays at the Horny Toad.