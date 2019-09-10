Ameren Missouri utility work will temporarily close Business 54 at the Bagnell Dam next week.

The road will be closed each day between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. from September 16 – 20, weather permitting.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route around the work area.

