As a Missouri native with an extensive background in sales, she recognizes and values the trust her clients place in her, and strive every day to exceed their expectations. Jennifer has lived in California and Colorado, and traveled abroad, but her heart is in the Ozarks and that’s where her family has put down their roots. Jennifer graduated from Missouri State University with 2 degrees and 2 minors that have lead her on the path of owning her own clothing boutique, being a medical assistant and a passion for interior design that led to opportunities beyond her dreams. Her husband Joe and her father-in-law have a highly regarded construction company which sparked her desire and drive to enter the real estate profession. In her spare time, Jennifer, her husband Joe, their son Hawk, 3 dogs and 2 cats love spending time outdoors. Archery, 4-wheeling, white water rafting and boating is where they spend their free time. This outdoorsy girl still has a passion for high fashion and glamour! Her attention to detail in every aspect of her life leads to her excellent customer service to buyers and sellers in order to earn their trust, referrals and repeat business.