Local crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation plan to close the westbound U.S. Route 36 ramp to 28th Street on Tuesday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for pavement repairs. Crews then plan to complete the eastbound U.S. Route 36 ramp to 22nd Street Wednesday, Sept. 11 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.