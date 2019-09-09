Shawn Maschino, Hawthorn Elementary physical education teacher and coach, has been named Camdenton School District Teacher of the Week. Shawn supports our school vision of Love - Lead - Learn in so many ways. He is a true advocate for building our Culture of Literacy and Love of Reading. Shawn promotes these cultural beliefs through his classes, but also by making himself available to go into classrooms and share his passion for reading. Teacher of the Week is sponsored by Smith Law Firm and recognizes teachers for positive contributions made to the Camdenton students and district.