Tena and Brian Eggers of Chillicothe were inducted into the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame.

“Making the best better” for generations of Missouri 4-H’ers, Tena and Brian Eggers of Chillicothe were inducted into the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame on August 17 at State Fair Community College in Sedalia. They joined 41 inductees from 35 counties with a total of 1,021 years of service to Missouri 4-H. More than 250 family members and friends attended the 13th annual event.

The Eggers are true examples of living to serve. They have both been club leaders, project leaders, fair board members, and Agri-Leaders in Livingston County. They strive to ensure that 4-H members have opportunities to reach their fullest potential and are deeply cared for in a supportive learning environment.

“These volunteers have played a vital role in helping our youth develop essential life skills that will empower them to become strong leaders in the 21st-century workforce and we are proud to honor their service, “ said Rachel Augustine, director of the Missouri 4-H Foundation. “The Missouri 4-H Foundation recognizes individuals who have created a legacy of service to 4-H by honoring them with membership in the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame.”

“There are no words to express our gratitude to the 4-H volunteers who have devoted their time and effort to support our Missouri 4-H program,” said Dr. Lupita Fabregas, director of the MU Extension 4-H Center for Youth Development. “Our volunteers, like the ones we celebrate in our 4-H Hall of Fame have shown us the true meaning of the words devotion, compassion, and commitment. Thank you to all of our inductees for your support of Missouri youth. You are contributing to building a better future for the next generation of Missourians.”