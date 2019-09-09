Moberly High School students learn how to give back to their community through a weeklong event teaching leadership and citizenship

Two Moberly high schoolers were selected to participate in a weeklong event that teaches students leadership, citizenship and scholastic abilities.

Moberly residents Maddie Meystrik and Vi Tran were sponsored by Randolph County Democrats and nominated by Moberly High School Career Counselor William Beaudoin to participate in the annual Missouri Girls State for their academic and leadership excellence. Missouri’s Girls State has more participants than any other in the nation. Nearly 800 girls from across the state run elections, draft bills, make new friends and eat cake from June 21- 27 at the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg.

Recognized students from across Missouri create a mock community and learn how to govern at the city, county and state levels. Students run for various offices, hear lecturers and attend assemblies throughout the week. Meystrik and Tran are dynamic leaders active in their communities. Tran has been class president for three years and now serves as student body president. Meystrik is the president of the Future Businesses of America club and is ranked first academically in her class.

“We when we need change and we need an activity, they are are go-tos a lot of the times because of their ability to mobilize their friends or classmates,” said Jeff Jones, principal of Moberly High School. “They can really make things happen and they get stuff done. They’ll take things that we give them and they'll take it to the next level, because that's what they do. It's really fun to watch them grow and be successful.”

Both Meystrik and Tran chose unfamiliar interest areas to study at Girls State — international affairs and communication and media — to push themselves out of their comfort zones and foster a sense of community among prior strangers.

“You create a bond that's different than just with your friends or random people you meet, because you're there for a whole week with them in your city,” Tran said. “You get to know them and know their interests. The crazy thing is like, when you're meeting people there, they're exactly like you almost, they are leaders in their community or their school.”

Each day, participants attend meetings and lectures from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Meystrik was elected to the House of Representatives, in which members debated a mock bill on the floor of the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City.

“We got to sit in the House of Representatives desks, meet a bunch of representatives of Missouri, and see the Capitol,” Meystrik said. “A lot of them were women representatives who came and talked to us. They talked about how they were the first women in their district to hold that position. We listened to Nicole Galloway. She talked about how she had to work extra, extra hard being a woman to hold that position. She's running for governor and when I came home from Girls State, my mom had the newspaper on the counter and the headline was Nicole Galloway running for governor and that was so cool.”

Meystrik’s mom attended the event when she was in high school and encouraged her daughter to challenge herself throughout the week. Tran became a city committee woman and made decisions about how to govern Carver city, her mock community.

Delegates who complete the event receive a certificate making them eligible for college scholarships. After the lectures are over, delegates can test for college credit in a chosen interest area.

Meystrik hopes to attend the University of Missouri for accounting then aims to run her own accounting firm. Tran has applied to the University of Central Missouri for dental hygiene. Both young women want to stay in the state and continue being leaders for a community they feel has given them ample opportunities and a sense of family.

“I just feel like involvement is really important to me,” Tran said. “We are from a small town. I’ve lived in the same house all my life. Everyone knows each other, or almost, so we all have to support each other. Businesses always support our sports teams and we give back in a way.”

The student leaders feel like Girls State is a good way to learn how to continue giving back to their community, and they encourage other students to be ambitious and do the same.

“Girls State just taught us how to be a good citizen,” Meystrik said. “That's all things we can apply later to our life. When we're in our own community. We can give back, like our community showed us and get others involved.”