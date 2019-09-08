Two drivers from Montreal are being treated for moderate injuries after a Camden County accident.

Mya D. Danuser, 16, driver, and Emily E. Cone, 16, passenger, were driving a 2001 Lincoln Continental at 12:45 a.m. Saturday on Route MM. Danuser lost control of the vehicle attempting to navigate a curve and travelled off the left side of the road. The vehicle struck a tree, injuries both passengers.

Both Danuser and Cone were wearing safety devices. Both were taken to Lake Regional for treatment. The vehicle was totaled.