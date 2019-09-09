Lake Regional Health System recently published “Currents: A Report to the Community.” The annual report covers fiscal year 2019, which began May 2018 and ended April 2019.

According to the report, Lake Regional contributed more than $28.3 million to the community, including uncompensated care and free medical services.

With more than 1,100 employees, Lake Regional Health System is one of the area’s largest employers. During FY 2019, Lake Regional salaries and wages totaled more than $82.8 million, not including benefits, and the system paid more than $5.2 million in payroll and unemployment taxes and real estate taxes.

“Lake Regional Health System is a place of intentional excellence,” said Dane W. Henry, FACHE, chief executive officer of Lake Regional Health System. “We take pride in our achievements, many of which are included in the report. We are pleased to share with the community all that the Lake Regional team has accomplished together.”

Henry listed several milestones accomplished during FY 2019. These include the openings of the new Women’s and Children’s Unit, which includes a new Family Birth Center, and the newly renovated Outpatient Services department in May 2018, followed by the September 2018 opening of Lake Regional Clinic – Lebanon and Lake Regional Express Care – Lebanon. Lake Regional earned designation as a Level II STEMI Center, making it the only hospital between Springfield and Columbia to be a state-designated center for heart attack, stroke and trauma. Plus, Lake Regional added 3-D mammography and a da Vinci X robotic surgery system, and began performing spinal surgeries.

In addition, Lake Regional completed a Community Health Needs Assessment and Implementation Plan to identify and then address the top health needs in the lake area, including mental health, substance abuse and an inability to pay for medical care.

Other highlights include national recognition for the stroke program, five-star ratings from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for Home Health and Skilled Nursing, and a national honor for the Wound Healing Center.

Lake Regional Hospital Auxiliary works to support the health system’s mission to provide exceptional health care. The group of 143 individuals volunteered a total of 41,708 hours and raised $78,000 to help remodel Lake Regional Outpatient Services during FY 2019. The Auxiliary also awarded $7,500 in scholarships to employees pursuing nursing careers.

The annual report is available online at lakeregional.com/reports. Copies of the report will be mailed to area residents with the hospital’s fall issue of Thrive magazine. Additional copies are available at Lake Regional clinics in Camdenton, Eldon, Iberia, Lake Ozark, Laurie, Lebanon and Osage Beach.

Lake Regional Health System provides comprehensive health care services to residents and visitors throughout the mid-Missouri region. The hospital is a Level II Stroke Center, Level II STEMI (heart attack) Center and Level III Trauma Center. Lake Regional also provides a wide range of specialty care, including cancer care, heart care and orthopedics. Plus, Lake Regional operates primary care clinics, Express Care clinics, rehab therapy clinics, programs for home health and hospice, and retail pharmacies. To learn more, visit lakeregional.com.