The Grain Valley Fair begins at 4 p.m. today, lasting until midnight, and runs 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday at Armstrong Park and around the Community Center off Main Street.

The fair includes dozens of food, craft and non-profit group booths, a carnival and a beer garden, as well as a parade at noon Saturday. The parade begins at Grain Valley High School, heading east on Eagles Parkway, north on Main Street/Route AA, west on Walnut Street. and south on East Kirby Road before ending back at the high school. The parade theme is “Broadway shows.”

Bingo is from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday and 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Community Center. Voting for the baby contest is 4 to 11 p.m. Friday and 11 to 5 p.m. Saturday in the large pavilion, and the winner will be announced at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Saturday also includes the 5K and Family Fun Run/Walk at 8 a.m., disc dogs competition at the basefield nearly all day, and a cornhole tournament and petting zoo both open 2-7 p.m.

The pavilion main stage will have “Grain Valley Idol” from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday and a DJ dance party from 9 p.m. to midnight.

Groups performing on the pavilion main stage on Saturday:

• Slim Hanson and the Poor Choices, 2 p.m.

• Petty Theft (tribute to Tom Petty), 4:30 p.m.

• Members Only, 7:30 p.m.

• Simple Shot, 10 p.m.

The last group performs after the 9:30 p.m. fireworks show.

For more information, go to www.grainvalleyfair.com.