A Lake Ozark resident is the first to step forward to announce a run for the 124th District of the Missouri House of Representatives.

Dr. Lisa Thomas has announced her candidacy for State Representative of House District 124 comprised of portions of Camden and Miller Counties. The seat is currently held by Rocky Miller who is term-limited and cannot run again. Dr. Thomas is a resident of Lake Ozark.

“I would like to thank Representative Miller for his years of working for the good of the district. Now, I see an opportunity to make sure the people here keep quality representation. It is an honor and a privilege to serve the people of the region,” said Thomas. “As a medical professional, my job is to help people. Now, I believe that the best way to help my community is to represent their local interests in our state capitol. I want to help make Missouri safe and prosperous by standing with President Donald Trump and passing conservative reforms at the state level that will protect our rights, increase jobs, and provide security .”

Thomas earned a BA in both Biology and Psychology and her MA in Clinical Psychology from Washington University in St. Louis. She attended medical school at Mizzou where she completed her psychiatry residency, followed by two fellowships in Child/Adolescent Psychiatry and Forensic Psychiatry.

As a psychiatrist with nearly 20 years of clinical experience in a variety of settings, Thomas most recently worked for the Veterans Administration, utilizing telemedicine to expand the reach of outpatient clinic service to veterans living a considerable distance from the main hospital. She is currently the Medical Director of the Missouri Physicians Health Program, serves on the Governing Council of the Missouri State Medical Association, and is a member of the American Medical Association. She is also actively involved in the Missouri Republican Party, the Pachyderm Club, and the Federated Republican Women.

Thomas was a delegate for Donald Trump here in Missouri and attended the Republican National Convention in Cleveland in 2016.

Thomas said she has always believed in serving the community and has been involved with various organizations such as the Red Cross and the Boone County Mental Health Board of Trustees, and advised law enforcement on crisis intervention.

“I support our police and military who make our community, and country as a whole, a better and safer place to live and work. Our state is threatened by an opioid epidemic, influx of illegal immigration, and lack of respect for the men and women who put their lives in danger for the sake of others,” she said.

As for her legislative agenda,

Thomas said, “I am running on a platform of liberty, safety, and prosperity. I believe we need to protect our cherished freedoms of speech and religion, to defend the unborn, and to safeguard our property rights. We need to ensure the safety of our citizens by protecting 2nd Amendment rights. Finally, we can build prosperity by reducing burdensome regulations and allowing the free market to work. I want to support President Trump’s agenda and to help Make America Great Again.”