Lake of the Ozarks Elks Lodge 2517 in Osage Beach received the Gratitude Grant from the Elks National Foundation. The Grant money was used to help the Osage Beach Senior Center to purchase 5 weeks of meals and gas cards to help with delivery of the meals. Several Elks packed up the meals that were delivered to local home bound citizens. Pictured Fred Catcott, Leading Knight and Nancy Sappington, Secretary.