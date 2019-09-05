Two Lake Career and Technical Center Students, Coleman Warren and Randy Kayl, recently participated in the SkillsUSA Championships.

Two Lake Career and Technical Center Students, Coleman Warren and Randy Kayl, recently participated in the SkillsUSA Championships. This event, by invitation only, was for first place state medalists in 102 competition areas for career and technical students. It is the largest skills competition in the world.

Coleman, a senior at Lake Career and Technical Center, was a competitor in the high school Marine Service Technology competition. Randy, an adult student at Lake Career and Technical Center, was a competitor in the adult Marine Service Technology competition and placed sixth. The SkillsUSA Championships, held in Louisville, Ky., took place June 26-27, 2019, as part of the SkillsUSA 55th annual National Leadership and Skills Conference (NLSC), a showcase of career and technical education students. During the week, more than 6,400 outstanding career and technical education students — all state contest winners competed hands-on in 103 different trade, technical and leadership fields.

“Missouri’s success at the national level is a testament to our educator’s passion of ensuring our students graduate job-ready day one.” said Joey Baker, SkillsUSA Missouri’s State Executive Director. “Our students graduate with the workplace, personal, and technical skills necessary to be successful in college or their chosen careers. We are very proud of our students for demonstrating that they have the skills demanded by our nation’s employers.”

During the national competition, Coleman, Randy, and other students worked against the clock and each other, proving their expertise in occupations like electronics, computer-aided drafting, precision machining, medical assisting and culinary arts. All contests are run with the help of industry, trade associations, and labor organizations, and test competencies are set by industry. In addition, leadership contestants demonstrated their skills, which included extemporaneous speaking and conducting meetings by parliamentary procedure.

Top student winners received gold, silver and bronze medallions. Many also received prizes such as tools of their trade and/or scholarships to further their careers and education. The SkillsUSA Championships is for high school and college-level students who are members of SkillsUSA.

High scorers in the contests received Skill Point Certificates. The Skill Point Certificate was awarded in 72 occupational and leadership areas to students who achieved a high score defined by industry. The SkillsUSA Championships have been a premier event since 1967.

About SkillsUSA

SkillsUSA is a nonprofit partnership of education and industry to strengthen our nation’s skilled workforce. Driven by employer demand, SkillsUSA helps students develop necessary personal and workplace skills along with technical skills grounded in academics. This SkillsUSA Framework empowers every student to succeed at work and in life, while helping to close the “skills gap” in which millions of positions go unfilled. Through SkillsUSA’s championships program and curricula, employers have long ensured schools are teaching relevant technical skills, and with SkillsUSA’s new credentialing process, they can now assess how ready potential employees are for the job. SkillsUSA has more than 360,000 annual members nationwide in high schools, colleges and middle schools, covering over 130 trade, technical and skilled service occupations, and is recognized by the U.S. departments of Education and Labor as integral to career and technical education. For more information: www.skillsusa.org