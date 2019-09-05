A Lake Career and Technical Center Student, Ethan McDaniel, recently participated in the International HOSA Championships.

A Lake Career and Technical Center Student, Ethan McDaniel, recently participated in the International HOSA Championships. This event was for state medalists in 71 competition areas for Health Sciences students. Ethan, a Junior at Lake Career and Technical Center, was a competitor in the Nurse Assisting competition, and placed 7th in the nation.

HOSA’s 42nd Annual International Leadership Conference (ILC), held in Orlando. FL, took place June 19-22, 2019. Over 11,525 health science students, advisors, government and private sector leaders, judges, family, and guests gathered at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort to compete, learn, network, and celebrate HOSA’s 42nd Annual ILC with members from across the United States, Canada, and American Samoa. Delegates took advantage of four exciting general sessions, 110 educational symposiums, over 75 exhibits from companies, universities, and nonprofit organizations, and two exhilarating speakers!

About HOSA

HOSA–Future Health Professionals is the largest international organization operating in schools for students enrolled in health science and biomedical sciences programs and serving those interested in pursuit of careers in health and biomedical professions. HOSA's purpose is to develop leadership and technical competencies through a program of motivation, awareness and recognition, which is an integral part of the instruction. This student-led organization provides opportunities for students to practice and refine their academic, technical, leadership, and teamwork skills to achieve seamless transition from education to careers.

In 2018-2019, HOSA membership exceeded 245,000 in 5,086 chapters across 49 state associations, and District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, American Samoa, Canada, and China, with 53% ethnic diversity. Since 1976, HOSA has served 2.5 million students interested in pursuing careers in health. HOSA is the vital pipeline for the health industry—an industry that is projected to add nearly 4 million jobs between 2016-2026.