The long-running community building project has taken another step forward as the Camdenton Board of Aldermen have accepted a bid for pre-construction management.

Olsson, who will be working alongside SFS Architecture on the building, will be hired to work towards the following tasks: reviewing design documents during development for constructability, analyzing the project requirements and develop preliminary site logistics and phasing plans. assist with developing RFPs and more.

As the project has moved into the design phase, City Administrator Jeff Hancock says the city interviewed two firms for the position and agreed on Olsson. He says that they are confident that Olsson will work well in helping with design management and making choices that will be most cost efficient for Camdenton.

The design phase of the project is phased out with a number of weeks to complete each part.

The proposed design phases and the associated fees to each phase are as follows (as provided by the city):

• Schematic Design (SD) Phase - 8 weeks. SD Phase professional services fees= $51,300.00

• Design Development (DD) Phase - 10 weeks. DD Phase professional services fees = $68,400.00

• Construction Documents (CD) Phase - 12 weeks. CD Phase professional services fees = $136,800.00

• Bidding Phase - 4-8 weeks. Bidding Phase professional services fees= $17,100.00

• Construction Administration (CA) Phase - 10-12 months estimated. CA Phase professional services fees = $68,400.00.

Olsson’s negotiated pre-construction costs will be paid to the amount of $30,100, with an addition $1,000 for reimbursable cost for possible travel expenses, and thus not exceed a total cost of $31,100.

The current architectural Community Center schedule was also recently revised with the delays in obtaining a Construction Management form, reviewing budget and negotiations on the project.

The construction of the project is now slated to be completed in the second quarter of 2021, following a number of development approvals and bidding processes.