Ameren Missouri is kicking off the Adopt-the-Shoreline (ATS) program this weekend to help beautify and protect the shoreline of Lake of the Ozarks. Cleanup begins Saturday, Sept. 7 and runs through Oct. 31.

With more shoreline than the state of California, volunteers from across the area come together to keep the shoreline clean and protect the natural habitat for fish and wildlife. More than 14,500 volunteers have participated in ATS activities since the group organized as a beautification effort in 1991. Organizers are pleased with how the program has grown and the continued support from zone coordinators.

"The sustained high flows coming from Truman Dam we experienced earlier this year will impact cleanup efforts this fall," said Bryan Vance, Ameren Missouri supervisor of shoreline management. "With higher water levels and flows, more trash and debris fill the lake. Our volunteers have been through this before and they are dedicated to making sure our shoreline is clean."

During the last cleanup, volunteers removed 732 cubic yards of trash, including derelict dock parts, jet ski lifts and encapsulated flotation.

Ameren Missouri sponsors ATS activities – providing administrative support, supplying trash bags and paying for disposal of debris and trash. ATS is part of Ameren Missouri’s commitment to preserving the integrity of the lake and the environment for business owners, residents and visitors.

ATS volunteers only remove man-made debris, but coordinators offer these tips for dealing with woody debris: Larger trees and limbs may be used as fish habitat provided they are properly anchored and safely placed so they don’t become a hazard to navigation.

Stack and place natural debris above the normal high-water line. Once the debris has dried, the material may be burned with the issuance of a permit from a local fire district.

For more information about ATS, visit www.amerenmissouri.com/ats. To volunteer or adopt your own section of shoreline, contact your zone coordinator or the Adopt-the-Shoreline office at 573-365-9252.

About Ameren Missouri

