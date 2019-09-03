Over the long Labor Day weekend the Missouri State Highway Patrol

(MSHP) released several arrest and area accident reports.

According to an MSHP accident report at 3:55 a.m., on Aug. 30, Jeffery A. Jarrett, 52, Trenton, was driving a 2019 Kenworth south on Route b about three miles southeast of Pollock when the semi ran off of Route B and overturned. Jarrett, who was wearing a seatbelt received serious injuries and was taken to Sullivan County Memorial hospital by ambulance.

At 9:19 p.m., on Aug. 31, troopers in Caldwell County arrested Samantha Hays, 25, Chillicothe, for three counts of allegedly endangering the welfare of a child; leaving the scene of an accident; and improper child restraint. She was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center and released after a 24-hour hold.

Troopers also arrested Tonya A. Baumgartner, 42, Spickard, at 10:26 op.m., on Aug. 31, in Grundy County for alleged felony DWI; no valid drivers license; no insurance and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway resulting in an accident. She was released from the Grundy County Jail after a 24-hour hold, according to the report.

According to a patrol arrest report, at 8:40 a.m., on Sept. 2, Zachary P. Jansma, 28, Greeley, Colo., was arrested in Linn County for alleged possession of 10 grams or less of marijuana. He was then released.

The patrol also reported a three-vehicle accident at 4:12 p.m., on Sept. 2, on US 36, three miles east of Brookfield. According to the report Carl L. Ladue, 18, Kansas City, failed to yield to a 2003 Altima driven by Michael A. St. Lawrence, 44, Brookfield, when crossing westbound US 36, striking the Infiniti driven by Laude, causing both vehicles to go off the road. Laude's vehicle then struck a 2010 Mazada 6 driven by Ramzee J. Bruner, Marceline, which was stopped at a stop sign at Route F and 36. According to the report all three were wearing seatbelts; St. Lawrence was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

At 9:15 p.m., on Sept. 2, the patrol responded to an accident on Highway 6, one mile west of Trenton. The patrol reported that a 2005 Chevy Cobalt driven by Ashley A Casper, 18, Laredo, was westbound when she struck the rear of a 1999 Plymouth Voyager driven by Jacob l. Vetach, 43, Trenton, who as also westbound and had slowed to make a left-hand turn.

Both parties were wearing seatbelts. Casper was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton for treatment of moderate injuries.