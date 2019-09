Two Camden County drivers are in serious condition after colliding head-on Thursday night.

Shane A. Russell, 52, was driving his 2004 Chevy Silverado on MO 5 when he crossed over the center line and struck Kiri R. Gibson, 26, in her 2013 Ford Fiesta head-on. Both were taken to Lake Regional Hospital for treatment.

Gibson was wearing a safety device, Russell was not at the time of the accident.