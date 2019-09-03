School of the Osage introduced its brand new fieldhouse, as well as other upgrades the school district made through the $23 million bond that was previously approved by voters, with tours on August 29.

School of the Osage introduced its brand new fieldhouse, as well as other upgrades the school district made through the $23 million bond that was previously approved by voters, with tours on August 29. The community was welcomed for a cookout while getting to take a look inside the brand new fieldhouse complete with a locker room, offices, a trainer’s room, a community room and patio overlooking the field and an alternative school classroom. New locker rooms inside the gymnasium and upgrades made to the theatre at the high school were also open to the public as well.

The fieldhouse is not the only project slated to be completed soon. Among the other projects looking to be completed in the future include:

Projects completed by the end of the 2019 school year included:

-Parking lot, parent pick-up, and bus lanes in front of the upper elementary.

-Safety entrance and renovated office of the Upper Elementary.

-Drainage issues in the front entrance to the Middle School.

-New bleachers, paint, and safety rails at Henderson Gymnasium.

-Renovated and expanded nurse’s office at the high school.

-Added and renovated Technology and Operations office located at the Upper. El.

-New Alternative School classroom, Community room, and FieldHouse

Projects completed over the summer and available for the 2019-20 School year:

-New technology arts classroom, wood shop, and metals shop at the high school.

-New 2D Art classroom and 3D Art classroom at the high school. New Multi-use/STEM classroom at the high school.

-Expanded and renovated high school kitchen.

-New High School Band classroom.

-Renovated High School Vocal Music classroom.

-Renovated Cummings Auditorium seating and interiors at the high school.

-Updated and improved sound, lighting, technology, and booth of Cummings Auditorium.

-Expanded Boys and Girls Locker rooms.

-Renovated and updated existing Boys and Girls locker rooms.

-Updated parking lot lighting at the high school.

-Expanded playground at Heritage Elementary

Projects nearing completion:

-High School Soccer field, fencing, bleachers, lighting, and scoreboard located at the MS. (est. completion: September 2019)

-New elevator at Heritage Elementary (est. completion: September 2019)

-New Early Childhood Center on the Mills Campus (est. completion: December 2019)