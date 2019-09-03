The opening game of the high school football season is one that many students and parents alike anticipate all summer long. Lake area schools enjoyed this fully Friday night as the season swung back into session and provided some drama along with it. Camdenton would succeed in their home opener with a big win over Waynesville and Osage would hold strong in a close battle against Fulton. Versailles and Eldon both suffered defeat against Knob Noster and Bolivar respectively. See full coverage of the games on Page 10 and every week in our weekly football tab Game Night, available every Thursday.