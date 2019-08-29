Timothy (Tim) Scott Tarry, 61, died August 17, 2019, at his home in Gravois Mills.

Timothy (Tim) Scott Tarry, 61, died August 17, 2019, at his home in Gravois Mills. Tim was born July 23, 1958, in Independence, MO, to Fred C. Tarry and Jackie (Hill) Tarry.

He graduated from Grandview High School and attended UCM-Warrensburg. Tim was preceded in death by his father, Fred C. Tarry and brother, Mark Tarry. He is survived by his mother, Jackie Tarry, Overland Park, KS; sister, Jody Roberts (Bill) Olathe, KS; brother, Brian Tarry Raytown, MO; nephews, Kaleb Tarry, Travis (Blaire) Tarry and niece, Monica Tarry.

The family would like to thank Bob and Laura Boenninghausen and Carol Cooper. Tim was blessed with your friendship and love. Tim will be remembered for his love of the outdoors, sarcasm, dry wit, and generous heart.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 7th from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., at Big Dicks, 1038 Cup Tree Road, Gravois Mills, MO 65037. Contributions in Tim’s memory can be made to Ozarks Kat and K9 Shelter, 17290 N State Highway 5, Sunrise Beach, MO 65079 or an animal shelter near you.

