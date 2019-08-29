Two Jefferson City motorcycle passengers received injuries after traveling off the road in Morgan County.

Kenneth W. Rehagen, 62, driver, and Theresa M. Rehagen, 59, passenger, were traveling on Rt W when their 2015 Harley Davidson travelled off the right side of the roadway and overturned down an embankment, ejecting both passengers.

Kenneth received moderate injuries and refused medical on scene. Theresa suffered serious injuries and was transported to University Hospital by Helicopter.

Both passengers were wearing safety devices.