Lucas Daniel Shaw, was born April 14, 1987 in Kansas City, Missouri. He departed this life Monday, August 26, 2019 in Camdenton, Missouri, at the age of thirty-two years, four months, and twelve days.

He was preceded in death by his biological father.

Luke is survived by his parents, Kelly and Mitch Lucas, of Camdenton, Missouri; a brother, Spencer Shaw, of Kansas City, Missouri; his maternal grandparents, Don and Pat Fromm, of Greenview, Missouri; his paternal grandparents, Ken and Kathi Lucas, of Pella, Iowa; his aunts and uncles, Kim and Keith Foster, Kevin and Dani Fromm, Kenny and Teresa Fromm, and Bill and Natalie Felkner; his cousins, Kristian and Kameron Foster, Megan and Derek Weber, Ali and Matt Gregory, Will Fromm, Lexi and Drew Weber, Konnor and Kollin Fromm, Kyle and Morgan Felkner, Emily Felkner, and Leland Felkner; numerous other relatives and countless friends.

Luke moved to the Camdenton area with his family in 1999 and was a graduate of Camdenton High School in the Class of 2006. While in school, Luke participated in Baseball, Basketball, and was a proud member of the 2005 State Champion Camdenton Lakers Football Program.

Luke was a huge fan of the Kansas City Chiefs and Camdenton Laker Football Programs, and could often be seen on Friday nights in the fall at Bob Shore Stadium. Luke was a kind-hearted man and had a fondness for animals, especially rescue animals. In his spare time, he enjoyed working with his papa Don on various projects and spending time with his family and many friends. Luke was a loving son, brother, grandson and nephew. Although his time with us ended all too soon, the memories he has created for his family and friends to treasure will last forever.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019 in the United Methodist Church of Camdenton. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of service Saturday in the church. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to the Ozarks Kat and K-9 Shelter and may be sent to the Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home, 15 Clint Ave., Camdenton, MO 65020. Arrangements are under the direction of the Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home of Camdenton, Missouri.