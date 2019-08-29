Geraldine E. Bass, age 101, of Laurie, Missouri, formerly of Decatur, Illinois, passed away August 24, 2019 in Laurie.

Geraldine E. Bass, age 101, of Laurie, Missouri, formerly of Decatur, Illinois, passed away August 24, 2019 in Laurie. She was born February 7, 1918 in Bingham, Illinois to Joel W. and Essie E. Abell. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Craig.

Gerry grew up on a farm in central Illinois, graduated from Fillmore High School in 1935, and then moved to Decatur, Illinois. She took post-graduate classes and worked for a CPA for several years. She was a credit and office manager for 16 years at Decatur Memorial Hospital and Decatur Dry Goods. During that time, she was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi women’s business sorority and was instrumental in starting the local Decatur chapter.

She married Charles Francis Bass during the war on July 4, 1943. They enjoyed 62 years of marriage prior to his death in 2005. Through the years, she was active in Girl Scouts, and was a lifetime member of the PTA, Decatur Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, and the VFW. Gerry also worked part-time in the credit department at Goldblatt’s Furniture store. She was a member of Grace United Methodist church for over 50 years, and she volunteered at the church Economy Shop for over 30 years. In 2014 she moved to Laurie Knolls Assisted Living in Laurie, Missouri to be closer to family.

She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan and faithfully watched and listened to all of their games.

Gerry is survived by her daughters, Kathy Carter (Carey) of Ft. Wayne, Indiana and Patti Doyle (Don) of Gravois Mills, Missouri; her grandchildren, Carra, Melissa, and Zach; and her great-grandchildren, Noah, D’Lanie, and Zoey.

Graveside services will be held in Illinois at a later date.

The family suggests memorials be made to Laurie Knolls Assisted Living. Online condolences may be left at www.kidwellgarber.com. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel.