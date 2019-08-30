Donald Brent Willis, was born February 22, 1974 in Springfield, Missouri to proud parents Newton and Rosalee Willis of Preston, MO.

Donald Brent Willis, was born February 22, 1974 in Springfield, Missouri to proud parents Newton and Rosalee Willis of Preston, MO. He passed away in the early morning hours of Tuesday August 27, 2019 at University Hospital in Columbia, MO, at the age of 45 years, six months, and five days.

Brent attended Macks Creek R-V School from K-12th grades and graduated in the class of 1992. While growing up, Brent loved to play baseball, basketball, hunt, fish, and spending time with his family and friends. He was young when the Lord saved him and was currently a member of Big Niangua Missionary Baptist Church in Roach, MO.

He welcomed his first child, Matthew, born on August 6, 1993, whom he shared with his former spouse, Cassandra (Wilson), On May 17, 1995, Brent was blessed with his daughter, Krissa, and again welcomed a son, Tommie, on November 5, 1996 with his wife, Kristie (Breshears). Throughout the years, Brent had worked hard for self-owned local businesses in Camden County, working in construction and HVAC, and had made many acquaintances. He never knew a stranger and would help anyone he could.

Brent is survived by his three children; Matthew Willis, and wife Emily, of Fort Lewis, WA, Krissa Willis, of Macks Creek, MO, and Tommie Willis of Macks Creek, MO; his parents, Newton and Rosalee Willis of Preston, MO; paternal grandparents, Don and Easter Willis of Macks Creek, MO; his sister, Kendra Hicks, and husband Quentin; niece, Kaylee Hicks; his significant other, Nina Newman, many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and was blessed with three beautiful grandchildren, Atticus Willis, Alayna Elliott, and Indigo Willis. He was a proud Papa! Brent is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Millard and Edith North, paternal grandmother, Bessie Willis, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Brent’s visitation will be held Tuesday September 3, 2019 from 10:00 to 12:00 at Hedges-Scott Funeral Home in Macks Creek, MO, with the funeral service starting at 12:00. Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery at Edith, MO. In Lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the family.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com Arrangements have been placed under the care of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Macks Creek, Missouri.