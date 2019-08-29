On Monday, August 26th at approximately 6:30 PM Officers responded to a motor vehicle crash in the area of South State Hwy 5 Expressway and Hwy. 54.

Officers learned that a 2004 Dodge van driven by 32 year old Lucas Shaw of Camdenton had been traveling South on State Hwy. 5 and then exited at the off-ramp at Hwy. 54 intending to head West. As the van was travelling on the ramp it apparently veered off the right side of the roadway, continued down into a ravine and impacted the embankment.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene, locating the vehicle and found Shaw unresponsive. He was later pronounced deceased by the medical examiner.