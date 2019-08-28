Gary and Nancy Hollander, aka "Team Hollander Corvettes", have wrapped up their 2019 Summer schedule of events, and are looking forward to a cooler, calmer Fall schedule in the coming weeks.

Gary and Nancy Hollander, aka "Team Hollander Corvettes", have wrapped up their 2019 Summer schedule of events, and are looking forward to a cooler, calmer Fall schedule in the coming weeks. Their participation was scaled back somewhat this Summer due to Gary's unplanned kidney surgery, but he soon should be back hitting on all eight-cylinders again.

The 13th Annual Route 66 Oklahoma Corvette Round-up was held 5/31-6/1/2019 in Edmond, OK, and hosted by the Central Oklahoma Corvette Club. This annual event draws pristine Corvettes from all over the country. The event supports various local charities in in the central-OK region. Team Hollander's 2019 Sebring Orange ZR1 won "1st Place C7 Concours GS/Z06/ZR1 Class" and "Overall Best in Show" at the awards ceremony.

On 6/8/2019, the 12th Annual USMC/Toys For Tots Corvette Show was held at the Grand Casino & Resort in Shawnee, OK. It is hosted by the Non-Club Corvette Club, and as the name implies, supports the Marine Corps' Toys For Tots. This annual event has raised over $100,000! Team Hollander always donates to the Silent Auction and received a "C7 Wide-body Class Award" this year.

The 15th Annual Appleton City Car Show was held on 7/13/2019 in Appleton City, MO. This annual Civic event raises funds for local students scholarship fund, and is set in the beautiful city park. The show recognizes Cars, Trucks and Motorcycles, and Team Hollander's 2019 Sebring Orange Z06/Z07 was honored to win one of the "Top 70" Awards presented.

The Mark Twain Corvette Club hosted the 13th Annual "America's Sports Car in America's Hometown", in Hannibal, MO on 8/3/2019. This event supports the Douglas County Center Food Bank and the Disabled American Veterans. The Team's 2019 Sebring Orange ZR1 Coupe won "1st Place ZR1-All Generations" Class.

On 8/10/2019, the Kansas City Corvette Association hosted the 8th Annual Vettes On The Plains at the Bass Pro Shops in Independence, MO. This annual event supports Camp Quality For Children With Cancer, and St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Although the temperatures were soaring, the event was well-attended with Corvettes from all seven generations. At the awards ceremony, Team Hollander's ZR1 was awarded "1st Place/Best of Class C7" and "Longest Distance Traveled".

The final Summer event, appropriately named the 23rd Annual Summer's End Corvette Show, was held 8/23-24/2019 in Rogers, AR, and hosted by the Northwest Arkansas Corvette Club. This annual event attracts participants from all over the country, and supports the Elizabeth Richardson Center and the Single Parent Scholarship Fund. At the awards banquet held at the Springdale/Fayetteville Convention Center, Team Hollander received "1st Place/Best in Class C7 ZR1" and "The Jim McMillen Award", which is presented to the event participant(s) who "Best Represents the Corvette Hobby Experience". Gary and Nancy Hollander, aka Team Hollander Corvettes, attend 15-20 Corvette Events annually, and serve as Goodwill Ambassadors for Hulett Chevrolet Buick GMC and are members of the Surf City Garage factory-sponsored team.