Wilma Wolters Deems entered into heaven on July 18, 2019 at Quail Creek Nursing Facility in Springfield, Missouri surrounded by family and staff.

Wilma was born December 26, 1931 in East Saint Louis, Illinois to Agnes Fischer Wolters and William Wolters. Survivors include her four children Terri Curran (Doug), Steve Schmidt (Debbie Richardson), David Schmidt (Liz) and Nancy Martin Hinds (Russell), and eight grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Lake Presbyterian Church, Osage Beach, Missouri on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10:00am with an informal reception to follow. Wilma loved her country and supported a variety of charitable military organizations in her lifetime.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Wilma Deems to: Honor Flight of the Ozarks, 1615 S Ingram Mill Rd., Bldg. F, Springfield, MO. 65804 https://www.honorflightoftheozarks.org/ Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com Arrangements have been placed in the care of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Osage Beach, Missouri.