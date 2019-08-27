A common misconception is that English is the official language of these United States when in fact our nation doesn’t have an official language.

HOMOGENIZATION: “The process of making things uniform or similar.”

DIVERSICATION: “The action of diversifying something or the fact of becoming more diverse.”

A common misconception is that English is the official language of these United States when in fact our nation doesn’t have an official language. 20% of the US households speak a language other than English. Most use the language of their Anglo-Saxon heritage. We are all members of a geographic region called North America which has—since its colonization and inclusive of the native peoples present before the Anglo-Saxon “invasion”—housed peoples of diverse ethnic and racial backgrounds. One obstacle General George Washington had to overcome was the different languages spoken during the Revolutionary War. In many cases, his orders needed to be translated by those brave souls who fought for independence from Great Britain.

With France’s military assistance, our nation secured the promises of the Declaration of Independence. Granted, European immigrants—which includes Spain and Portugal—founded this yet-to-be-great-nation. To affirm the promise of this new democracy, France gifted us the Statue of Liberty with the engraving: “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses, yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore, send these, the homeless, tempest tost to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door” which included those of Spain and Portugal. Those seeking asylum from violence and economic depression at our southern border are descendants of those European nations.

Have we become so arrogant with a white-supremist mentality that we forget that the indigenous peoples of South, Central and North America also include descendants of the same vast enclave of European humanity? Have we revised history so much that we selectively choose who is or isn’t included in that beautiful inscription?

We forget that our nation is still an experiment in democracy. Our republic’s House of Representatives reflect the best of our nation’s ethnic and religious peoples.

Currently, we are held captive by the death throes of a homogenized minority who seek to restrain the natural evolution of this “we the people” experiment. The hope is that we may once again overcome such episodic, intransigent tendencies, as did the whites of South Africa who ultimately recognized majority rule.

The nation continues its quest to make real the aspirations of the founding fathers. “All [peoples] have the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness”. Racially and religiously diverse immigrants from all over the world seek such happiness. Attempts to homogenize society risks intellectual stagnancy and have occasioned disaster as illustrated in Hitler’s final solution. Diverse societies grow since intellectually developing traits have nothing to do with one’s race, ethnic group or religion. Tax paying immigrants—documented and undocumented—are 13% of the U.S. population. Included in that number are physicians and surgeons (28%), medical scientists in manufacturing research and development (40%), medical scientists in biotechnology in states with a strong biotechnology sector (50%+), nursing/ psychiatric/ home health aides (22%) and registered nurses (15%). “Send them back?”—NO!