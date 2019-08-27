Carol Yvonne Rodgers, age 80, of Osage Beach, Missouri passed away on Saturday, August 12, 2019. Carol was born on July 16, 1939 in Clarksburg, Missouri. She was the daughter of Joseph Charles and Alpha Mae Cloren.

Carol Yvonne Rodgers, age 80, of Osage Beach, Missouri passed away on Saturday, August 12, 2019. Carol was born on July 16, 1939 in Clarksburg, Missouri. She was the daughter of Joseph Charles and Alpha Mae Cloren.

She is survived by her daughter Debbie Reed and son-in-law Charles Reed of Festus, Missouri; son James Daniels of Osage Beach, Missouri; son Keith Daniels of Osage Beach, Missouri; son Mark Daniels and daughter-in-law Christy Daniels of Bella Vista, Arkansas; brother Joseph Cloren and sister-in-law Sara Gros-Cloren of San Diego, California; and grandchildren Dawn Reed, Charles Reed, Lauren Daniels, Amanda Daniels, and Eric Daniels.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband Gail Rodgers and parents Joseph and Alpha Mae Cloren. No formal services are planned at this time.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com Arrangements have been placed in the care of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Osage Beach, Missouri.