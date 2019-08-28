Just as many of our lake area student’s head back to school, some of their teachers are also students themselves at universities achieving advanced degrees.

Three Camdenton teachers were recently awarded scholarships by the Camdenton Education R-III Foundation to continue their professional degrees. The awardees are: Amy Bruck, Camdenton High School Art and Ceramics Instructor, Kara Gordon, CHS Math Instructor, and Alexandria Haley, CHS Social Studies Instructor. Each received $500 toward their continued education.

“It is an honor to be one of the three selected for this scholarship,” says Ms. Haley who will be attending University of Missouri - Columbia for a Master of Science in Social Studies. “I truly appreciate the opportunities and the support from our community, fellow teachers, and administrators to grow professionally.”

Ms. Bruck will be attending William Woods University for a Master of Secondary Administration. “It is an honor to work in such an outstanding district with so much support from the community,” shares Bruck.

Ms. Gordon, will be furthering her education at Central Methodist University for a Master of Science in Math.

This is the sixth year in a row the Camdenton Education Foundation has provided monies for furthering opportunities for Camdenton staff. These scholarships are just one area of support the foundation ensures. Because of community support from caring donors at its sole fundraising event in April, Elegant Evening, the foundation also awards student scholarships as well as Classroom Impact Grants.

The Camdenton R-III School District Education Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, whose motto is “Steering the Course for the Future.”

More information, videos and photos can be found at www.camdentonschools.org, under the “Community” tab.