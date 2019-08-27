A year ago, Will Haney was replacing the spark plugs on his motorcycle. After finishing the project, Haney jumped on bike to give it a test run. However, he was stopped as his pitbull Burt decided to jump up and lay on the back seat. Instead of pushing him away, Haney decided to give Burt a chance and took him on a short and slow drive around the block. A year later, Burt has travelled thousands of miles on the back of Haney’s bike and is starting to make a name for himself around the lake.

Haney says it’s a joy to have Burt travel with him. In order to better suit Burt on the bike, Haney ordered him a pair of “Doggles”, or bike goggles for dogs, and worked with Scarey’s Powersports in Camdenton to tune the bike and craft a custom seat on the back side of the bike to better allow Burt to lay down flat as they ride.

Now, Burt and Haney can’t go anywhere at the lake without a resident or group coming up for pictures and to pet Burt. Haney says the experiences have been overwhelmingly positive towards the pair and he loves being able to give Burt so much attention.

Of course, with all the positivity comes some concern for Burt’s well being on the back of a motorcycle. Haney says that he understands the concern, but has no worries himself for Burt’s safety. Haney and Burt have ridden to Kansas City, Arkansas and all the way to the Utah border just to name a few trips. With thousands of highway miles behind them, Haney says that Burt and he have developed an understanding of each other’s comfort on the bike.

“We ride all over,” Haney said. “We go on rides together just about every day.”

With so much attention, Haney and his wife Hanni Secrest have started a number of social media accounts for Burt to document the travels. Burt the Biker Dog can be seen on Facebook and Instagram both. Secrest says they hope to get a selfie taken with Burt and Akbar the Peacock, two of the more famous animals at the lake.

The couple have two other dogs at home, though they aren’t sure at this point whether the motorcycle riding will become a tradition for all dogs or not. For now, Haney and Secrest are just enjoying the many travels with Burt. Haney says that it’s been great for him to be able to approach people with a pitbull on a motorcycle and break the stigma surrounding both. Instead of bringing a sense of intimidation, Secrest says the Burt helps make everyone happy wherever they go.

“We get a kick out of it,” Haney said. “Having him on the back of the bike makes my riding experience much more joyful. You just see happiness everywhere you go.”