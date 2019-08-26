A Sunrise Beach boater is in serious condition after striking his boat into the shoreline.

James W. Petropoulos, 57, was driving his 2002 Baja Outlaw on Sunday night when the boat struck the northern shoreline at the 38 mile marker of the Osage Arm. Petropoulos was not wearing a safety device at the time of the accident.

Petropoulos was transported to University Hospital by ambulance. The boat suffered extensive damage.