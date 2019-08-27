A Laurie minister has announced he will be running for the Missouri House of Representative seat currently held by Republican David Wood.

Timothy Faber recently announced his candidacy for the office. Faber will run against other Republicans for the party nomination on August 2020 ballot.

Wood has represented House District 58 since 2012. Wood term limits out at the end of 2020. The district includes represents Morgan County and parts of Moniteau County and Miller County.

Faber has been serving the Lake of the Ozarks Baptist Association as Director of Missions for over six years. He also teaches online for Liberty University as an assistant professor and Doctor of Ministry mentor.

“I do not have any great agenda for serving in the State Legislature. As a minister, I have represented people to our denomination (SBC) and I have mediated for folks before the Lord. I would see my role in the House of Representatives as very similar - to represent the people of our district at our state Capital,” Faber said.

A Missouri native, Faber has pastored Southern Baptist churches in Warsaw, Kidder, and Boonville before moving to Indiana. While in Indiana, Faber pastored East Tipp Baptist Church in Lafayette, and founded the Indiana Baptist Institute where he also served as president and professor. Faber returned to Missouri settling in the lake area in 2013. His previous experience in politics includes serving on the city council in Kidder, MO, and as a delegate to the Indiana State Republican Convention.

Faber has also been involved in community organizations through the years, such as the program committee for the Lafayette, (IN) YMCA, President of the Boonville Ministerial Alliance, Advisory Board for Kemper Military School. He is heavily involved in the Pregnancy Help Center in Camdenton.

He holds a Doctor of Ministry degree from Liberty Baptist Theological Seminary in Lynchburg, VA, a Master of Divinity from Luther Rice Seminary in Lithonia, GA, and a Bachelor of Arts from Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar. Faber has participated in volunteer mission trips to Canada and Belarus, as well as several different states here at home. He is a published author of over 20 articles with LifeWay Christian Resources.

Faber intends to leave his current position with Liberty University if he wins the election next November. He will continue his work with Lake of the Ozarks Baptist Association.

Faber has been married to his wife Teresa for 33 years, the Laurie couple has raised four children, and have two grandchildren. Being very active in FFA in high school, he chose a different path into the Gospel ministry as an adult. His hobbies include reading, writing, hunting, fishing, and landscaping.