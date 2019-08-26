Each year, Harper Chapel United Methodist Church has a Sunday offering, called “Undie Sunday,” where parish members donate countless pairs of underwear and socks that are then distributed throughout the lake area schools. School nurses and staff members are always in need of such items when “accidents happen.” Undie Sunday fits right in with the mission to serve students through the school district’s “Looking Good Program.” This program was implemented in 1989 for the Camdenton School District and supported by the Lake Ozark Daybreak Rotary and Harper Chapel United Methodist Church. The Looking Good program supports the school by supplying funds and new clothes to help when students might need a change of clothing during the regular school day, a jacket in cold weather, or shoes for recess or PE. For more information on the Looking Good program please contact Camdenton R-III School District Volunteer Services/Community Relations Director Joi Dickemann at 573-346-9243.