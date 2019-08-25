A 23-year-old Illinois man watching the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout races drowned after falling off a float mat during the event.

The body of Sean Burgess was recovered late Saturday evening around 10:47 p.m. by Missouri Highway Patrol Water Patrol Division and Mid-County Fire Protection District divers.

The race was shut down Saturday afternoon while search and rescue efforts got underway. Hundreds of boats were lined up along the race course watching when the race was shut down. The water patrol division extended the no-wake zone along the race course at the 33-mile marker until the body was recovered. Side scan sonar was brought in to aid in the search after divers were unable to locate Burgess.

Burgess was reported missing around 2:30 p.m. after he fell off the float mat and didn’t resurface. The race resumed on Sunday.