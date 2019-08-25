The largest unsanctioned boat race in the US, the 31st annual Lake Shootout, took place for the ninth year at Captain Ron’s Bar & Grill in Sunrise Beach. High speed racing boats took their turns pushing their speeds to the limit, with some racers hitting over 200 MPH. The race was previewed the entire week with a number of other events taking place around the lake area, including the Mini-Shootout last week and the Shootout on the Strip street party at the Bagnell Dam. As one of the biggest events at the lake throughout the entire year, thousands of spectators were seen enjoying some of the fastest boats the country has to offer.