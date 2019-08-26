Depending on the outcome, the Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen could sign off on a rezoning request that could potentially lead to a quarry operation inside the city limits.

Residents opposing the rezoning are hoping to gather enough support to convince the board of aldermen to reject the proposal when it comes up for a final vote on Tuesday, Aug. 27..

The rezoning request was filed by Magruder Quarry & Equipment. The request includes several parcels of land near the Highway 54 and W intersection near Rick’s C Store where MoDOT construction is scheduled.

The parcels included in the request are currently zoned residential and light commercial or C2. If approved by the aldermen, the land would be rezoned to M1-light industrial.

Although the rezoning request was approved by the city’s planning and zoning commission, when it came before the board of aldermen for the first reading at the city’s last meeting, several aldermen voted against the rezoning with Mayor Gerry Murawski breaking a tie vote. Murawski voted in favor the rezoning.

Residents in the area have taken their concerns to the planning commission and the board of aldermen. They are worried Magruder is looking at a quarry operation at the site. Magruder currently operates a quarry in Sunrise Beach. They are worried about what a quarry operation would bring to the area, They cited the impact of blasting, dust, traffic and creating an eyesore.

The rezoning, they said, is the first step in bringing another quarry operation to Lake Ozark. A quarry would require a special use permit in addition to the rezoning.

Magruder’s engineer, Ryan Fuller of McClure Engineering, said changing the zoning would be beneficial to the city with MoDOT beginning construction this fall “we feel that rezoning about 400 acres would benefit the city by bringing in possible manufacturing, warehousing, trucking, packaging, etc. As well as business allowed in C-2 development.

McClure told members of the planning and zoning commission that one of the biggest challenges in the lake area is the earth work. It is the single most expensive item to develop and get a site ready. Fuller said Magrudedr’s rezoning request is a unique opportunity to get the site ready for development. The rezoning request falls within the city’s long term comprehensive plan for development.